Water Prices Set to Rise Next Week – Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 4:04 am |

A desalination plant in Ashkelon. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

There is no water shortage in Israel, but the price of water keeps going up – this time, by as much as 4%. The Water Authority is expected to publish new prices for water usage next week, and if estimates by industry experts are correct, this will be the third increase within the past year.

In January 2019,water prices were increased by 4.13%, and they were raised again in July by 1.2%. With the expected increase next week and assuming this is the last increase this year, water prices will have increased by 11.5% on average over 2019. That figure represents the increase for the basic water rate increase; industrial water users will incur event greater increases.

The Water Authority said that the increases were necessary in order to enable further investment in developing the water infrastructure in Israel, including investments in desalination plants and sewage treatment facilities. “The increasing efficiency of the water companies in Israel allowed us to minimize the price increases,” the Authority said.