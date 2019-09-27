General Closure in Place for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 am |

Israeli army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

A general closure will be imposed on Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron throughout Tishrei, as Jews celebrate the Yamim Nora’im and Sukkos. PA Arabs will not be allowed into Israel from midnight Motzoei Shabbos through midnight Tuesday of next week. The following week, a closure will be in place on Monday night, October 8, through midnight on Wednesday. For Sukkos, a closure will be in place from midnight on Motzoei Shabbos, October 13, through midnight on Monday, October 21.

PA Arabs with work permits will not be allowed through checkpoints, unless they have a special exemption. Exceptions will be made for medical emergencies and similar situations, the IDF said.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 3 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.