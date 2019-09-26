Report Removed After Shaked Denies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:53 pm |

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked succeeded in squelching the latest fake news related to the coalition talks on Thursday.

Shaked denied a report that she was open to forming a government with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White without Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s Likud party.

“I would like to clarify, the publication on the Kipa website isn’t true, the things weren’t said by me, the article was removed,” she said in a tweet.

“We’re committed to the 55 [seat] bloc on the hope that a right-wing or unity government will be established,” she reaffirmed.

The initial quote was taken down from the news site without explanation.