Report Removed After Shaked Denies

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked succeeded in squelching the latest fake news related to the coalition talks on Thursday.
Shaked denied a report that she was open to forming a government with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White without Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
“I would like to clarify, the publication on the Kipa website isn’t true, the things weren’t said by me, the article was removed,” she said in a tweet.
“We’re committed to the 55 [seat] bloc on the hope that a right-wing or unity government will be established,” she reaffirmed.
The initial quote was taken down from the news site without explanation.