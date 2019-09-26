NYC Mayor de Blasio Attends BPJCC Ribbon-Cutting Event

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:18 pm |

Mayor de Blasio joined the Boro Park Jewish Community Council on Tuesday evening, September 24, for the BPJCC’s much-anticipated milestone ribbon-cutting event. The evening, heralded as “The Great Launch,” received a tremendous amount of community backing. “The mayor’s extraordinary show of support,” says BPJCC CEO, Rabbi Avi Greenstein, “joining in the ribbon-cutting for Boro Park’s brand-new social service center provided a great deal of encouragement to the BPJCC and the Boro Park community.”

Right before the ribbon-cutting at the new center, Councilman Kalman Yeger received a singular honor. The BPJCC presented the councilman with the much-deserved Community Leadership Award by Mayor de Blasio and Rabbi Greenstein.

The unveiling of those corporate businesses which sponsored cubicles took place in front of the elected officials. The unveiling included a workstation sponsored by Maimonides Medical Center; FidelisCare; Hamodia; SCS Pooled Trust; Investors Bank; Hamaspik; Signature Bank; Valley Bank; TMG Media Group; and US Asset Finders.

Among the elected officials who addressed the crowd to offer words of encouragement and to wish the community a shanah tovah were Assemblymen Simcha Eichenstein and David Weprin. Also included were Councilmen Brad Lander; Dr. Mathieu Eugene; Robert E. Cornegy, Jr.; Rafael Espinal; Senator Simcha Felder; Eric L. Adams. Brooklyn Borough President; NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer; NYC Public Advocate, Jumanee Williams and representing NYS Governor Cuomo, Jesse Campoamor Deputy Secretary.

Aaron Cyperstein, Met Council’s Managing Director of Legal and External Affairs representing David Greenfield, Met Council’s CEO, offered words of support. He vowed to continue working together with the BPJCC in cementing the extraordinary partnership the two organizations have already forged.

“The Grand Opening event,” says Rabbi Greenstein, “is a monumental step for all of Boro Park. The extraordinary success of the evening opens new doors of opportunity and has inspired our devoted staff here at the BPJCC to further their efforts in doing whatever it takes to help the people of Boro Park every day.”