Netanyahu Wants Hearing Aired Live ‘So Public Can Hear My Side’

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:09 am |

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on Thursday for his pretrial hearing on corruption allegations to be broadcast live, saying that “the time has come for the public to hear everything, including my side.”

He made the statement in a video posted on social media, and directed the call to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who he said would begin the hearing next week. Netanyahu faces possible charges in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Following a deadlocked election last week, Netanyahu is fighting for a fifth term in office.

Mandelblit has said he intends to file fraud and breach of trust charges against Netanyahu pending a hearing – an opportunity for a VIP suspect to argue that a trial is not in the national interest.

“I am therefore asking the attorney general to open up the hearing for live broadcast…. You know that transparency delivers the truth,” Netanyahu said.

Mandelblit’s office did not immediately respond.