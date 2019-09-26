Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
September 26, 2019
September 26, 2019
כ"ו אלול תשע"ט
כ"ו אלול תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
JCC of Greater Coney Island Holds Rosh Hashanah Food Pantry Distribution
Community
JCC of Greater Coney Island Holds Rosh Hashanah Food Pantry Distribution
Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:35 pm |
כ"ו אלול תשע"ט
Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:35 pm |
כ"ו אלול תשע"ט
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, back center, JCCGCI Executive Director Rabbi Moshe Wiener, front right; and JCCGCI Program Director Derick Latif Scott, front center. (Amber Adler)
Preparing food packages. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)
A shipment of food in the warehouse of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, preparing for shipment Thursday morning to the JCCGCI. (David Greenfield/Met Council)
A shipment of food in the warehouse of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, preparing for shipment Thursday morning to the JCCGCI. (David Greenfield/Met Council)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content