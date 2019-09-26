Community

JCC of Greater Coney Island Holds Rosh Hashanah Food Pantry Distribution

jewish community council coney island
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, back center, JCCGCI Executive Director Rabbi Moshe Wiener, front right; and JCCGCI Program Director Derick Latif Scott, front center. (Amber Adler)
jewish community council coney island
Preparing food packages. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)
jewish community council coney island
A shipment of food in the warehouse of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, preparing for shipment Thursday morning to the JCCGCI. (David Greenfield/Met Council)
jewish community council coney island
A shipment of food in the warehouse of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, preparing for shipment Thursday morning to the JCCGCI. (David Greenfield/Met Council)