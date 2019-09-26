Israeli Tourism Up 18 Percent

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:35 pm |

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Hillel Maeir/Flash90, File)

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday a third consecutive record-breaking year.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said there was an increase of 18 per cent and 4.6 million tourists expected to arrive in Israel before Rosh Hashanah.

“These impressive increases are a direct result of the strenuous work and revolutionary changes made by the Ministry of Tourism, with an emphasis on expanding accommodation options in the country and reducing the cost of vacationing in Israel.”

Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Amir Halevi, added: “We are ending another Hebrew year of record-breaking tourism to Israel. The Ministry of Tourism will continue to promote diverse tourism products and brands, in order to increase supply and continue the upward trend in incoming tourism. The momentum in the tourism industry creates opportunities and we are happy with the trend of increasing numbers of entrepreneurs who see tourism as an economic growth engine and invest in Israel. Happy new year to all.”