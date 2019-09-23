Police Find Illegal Weapons at Tira Building Site

YERUSHALAYIM -

Police said in a statement that they were dedicating extensive resources to scooping up illegal weapons in the Arab sector. In 2019 alone, police have so far confiscated 3,661 such weapons and arrested 2,704 individuals for illegal possession of weapons. Such weapons could be used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

In addition, IDF forces confiscated terror funds from several suspects in the region. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in villages in the Shechem region. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 29 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.