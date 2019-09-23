Liberman Says Little After Gantz Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:59 pm |

Yisrael Beytenu Party leader Avigdor Liberman (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Avigdor Liberman gave away nothing after a one-on-one meeting with Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon.

“Just finished the meeting with Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz. We exchanged views and perspectives. If necessary, we’ll speak again later on,” Liberman tweeted.

The chairman of Yisrael Beytenu did say, ahead of President Reuven Rivlin’s meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Gantz in the evening: “I am pleased that the two major parties have internalized that the order of the hour requires the establishment of a unity government with a rotation of the prime minister. All the debate is currently revolving around the question of who will serve as the prime minister and who will be second,” Arutz Sheva quoted him as saying.

On the Knesset front, Liberman spoke with Speaker Yuli Edelstein, assuring him that he has not thrown his support to Blue and White’s move to remove him after the Knesset inauguration.

Liberman told him that as long as the situation isn’t clear, he has no any interest in relieving Edelstein of his duties, according to The Jerusalem Post.