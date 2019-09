YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 23, 2019 at 8:46 am |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (L.), Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz (C.) and U.S. peace envoy Jason Greenblatt meet at the U.S. Embassy’s branch office in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Matty Stern/U..S Embassy Jerusalem)

President Donald Trump’s envoy to Israel, Jason Greenblatt, and U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, met Monday with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. The meeting was held at the U.S. Embassy’s branch office in Tel Aviv.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the men had a cordial discussion on various topics, including the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, security challenges within the region and efforts to promote peace.