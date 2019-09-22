Two Jewish Men Shot in Montreal; One in Serious Condition

Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10:35 am |

Montreal police are investigating the shooting of two Jewish men in Côte-St-Luc on Motzoei Shabbos, with one of them hospitalized and fighting for his life.

According to the Montreal Gazette, around 10 p.m., the suspect came to the door of a single-family residence. He began to shoot as soon as the door opened, targeting a 29-year-old man in the house. He was shot multiple times, both in his upper and lower body.

The victim’s 31-year-old brother suffered a lower body injury in the shooting but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The suspect fled by foot. Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that the shooter remained at large Sunday morning.

All are asked to daven for the reufah sheleimah of Andrew Mordechai Avraham ben Elizabeth and Eliyahu ben Elizabeth.