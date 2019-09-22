Terrorist Arrested Outside Shechem

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:33 am |

A view of Shechem. (Wikipedia)

IDF soldiers overnight Motzoei Shabbos arrested an Arab found carrying a knife and tear gas outside Shechem. The Arab was arrested as he passed an IDF checkpoint. Security forces believe he was on his way to carry out a terror attack. The Arab was arrested and questioned, and the terror items were confiscated.

Over the weekend, an IDF soldier was injured in a rock-throwing attack on Road 55, near the town of Maaleh Shomron. The soldier was on a furlough from the army and was in the vehicle with his father. He was injured lightly in the face and was treated by medics. He was later taken to a hospital in Petach Tikvah for further treatment. There have been several rock attacks at the site in recent days, officials said.

Over the weekend, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.