Regional Briefs – September 22, 2019

12 Bomb Squads in New York Share $2 Million Federal Grant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A dozen local bomb squads in New York state will share a $2 million federal grant for equipment and training.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the money from the federal Homeland Security Grant Program will help combat threats from improvised explosive devices. The money also will be used by the squads to improve coordination with law enforcement organizations.

Teenager Latest Bicyclist to Die on New York City Streets

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a teenage bicyclist was killed on a Queens street when he ended up under a demolition waste truck.

It was the 21st cycling death in the city this year.

State Senator Michael Gianaris, whose district includes Long Island City, told WPIX that too many cyclists have lost their lives in New York and the city must do more to keep them safe.

Vigil Held for 5-Year-Old Who Vanished From New Jersey Park

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Dozens of people have attended a vigil for a 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a southern New Jersey park.

Family, friends and supporters gathered Saturday night for a vigil at the park in Bridgeton where Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Monday.

There’s a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police: Pedestrian Struck, Killed by New Jersey Transit Bus

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A pedestrian struck by a New Jersey Transit bus has died from his injuries.

Paterson police say 46-year-old city resident John Kennan was struck shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Main and Mary Streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.