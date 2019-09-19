U.S. Stock Indexes Finished Mixed After Early Rally Fades

NEW YORK (AP) -

Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Thursday after an early rally lost its strength toward the end of the day.

The S&P 500 managed to hold on to a tiny gain that extended its winning streak to a third day. The benchmark index, which is within 0.7% of its all-time high set July 26, ended the day slightly down for the week.

Gains in health care, technology, utilities and other sectors outweighed losses elsewhere in the market Thursday. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. Bond yields were little changed.

The market rallied in the early going as investors weighed a batch of encouraging economic reports. The positive data reinforces the outlook from the Federal Reserve, which projects slower economic growth, but not a recession.

On Wednesday, the Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year in a bid to keep the economy from stalling in the face of slowing economic growth overseas and uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,006.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an early gain, sliding 52.29 points, or 0.2%, to 27,094.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks also relinquished an early gain, losing 6.87 points, or 0.4%, to 1,561.47.

The Nasdaq squeaked out a gain of 5.49 points, or 0.1%, to 8,182.88.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 1.78%.

Traders were encouraged Thursday by new economic snapshots, including data indicating U.S. home sales rose sharply last month and an index of manufacturing activity that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts. In addition, applications for U.S. unemployment aid edged higher last week, but still totaled less than what economists projected.

Meanwhile, France’s finance minister said Europe is ready to impose retaliatory tariffs next year on U.S. goods as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to plane makers Airbus and Boeing.

Merck & Co. was a big winner among health stocks Thursday, rising 1.1%. Microsoft climbed 1.8% after the software giant boosted its quarterly dividend and approved a $40 billion stock buyback. Sempra Energy added 1.1% to lead the gainers in the utilities sector.

Energy stocks, which rallied earlier in the week as crude oil prices soared following an attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, also declined. Hess slid 2%.

Several homebuilders rose after the National Association of Realtors said that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes climbed last month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.49 million units, the best performance since March 2018. Sales have increased 2.6% from a year ago. Hovnanian Enterprises gained 3.6%.

U.S. Steel sank 11.2% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.

Benchmark U.S. crude inched up 2 cents to settle at $58.13 a barrel. It’s up 6.3% this week. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 80 cents to close at $64.40.

Wholesale gasoline rose 4 cents to $1.70 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 3 cents to $2.00 per gallon. Natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.