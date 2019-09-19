Street Closures for United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:02 pm |

United Nations headquarters in New York.

The New York City Police Department and United States Secret Service on Thursday announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

General debate at the General Assembly will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Monday, Sept. 30. The Department of Transportation has designated weekdays from Sept. 23, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019 as gridlock alert days.

Following is a complete list of street closures and other traffic alerts for next week.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd, 2019

Beginning at approximately 10 p.m. the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd, 2019

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th, 2019

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, 2019

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, 2019

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th, 2019

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted: