Regional Briefs – September 19, 2019

Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:51 pm |

Train, Car Collide at New Jersey Crossing; 2 in Car Injured

RIVER EDGE, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey Transit train and a car collided at a crossing, seriously injuring two people in the vehicle.

The accident at the Main Street crossing in River Edge occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The train had departed from Spring Valley, New York and was headed to Hoboken, New Jersey. There were about 400 people aboard, but no crew or passengers were injured.

Jersey City to Partner With Via For On-Demand Bus Service

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Jersey City is announcing a partnership with ride-hailing service Via to offer on-demand bus service.

Mayor Steven Fulop says it’s a response to unreliable service by New Jersey Transit, adding that it’s the first partnership of its kind in New Jersey.

Riders will be able to request a bus from their smartphone and be picked up at a nearby “virtual” bus stop.

Service will run Monday through Friday and cost $2 per ride, with discounts for senior citizens and low-income residents.

New Jersey Unemployment Drops To New Low of 3.2 Percent

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s jobless rate has fallen to a record low of 3.2 percent.

That’s according to the figures released Thursday by the state Labor and Workforce Development Department. It’s the lowest monthly rate since state-level records began in 1976.

The August unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent the previous month, and the state added 1,100 jobs.

Contractor Admits Cheating Owners Of Sandy-Damaged Homes

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – A contractor has admitted stealing more than $450,000 from 19 homeowners in New Jersey after failing to honor agreements to repair their properties following Superstorm Sandy.

George LaRosa pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception. The Barnegat man faces up to three years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 24 and has been ordered to pay the homeowners $456,650.

Ocean County prosecutors say LaRosa pocketed the money for personal use and never completed the agreed upon work. He also shut down GL Construction.

LaRosa took money from people in Stafford, Lacey, Long Beach Township, Toms River, Ship Bottom and Little Egg Harbor.