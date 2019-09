Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:16 pm |

Harav Yitzchok Eichenthal, a long-time Boro Park resident who was legendary for his chessed and a renowned activist in Mifal Torah Vodaas, has passed away.

Rav Eichenthal’s wife, ybl”c, is a sister of Hagaon Harav Chaim Yisroel Belsky, zt”l.

The levayah for Rav Eichenthal, who recently moved to Lakewood, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Congregation Sons of Israel Holocaust Memorial Chapel, on Ramsey Ave. near E. 7th Street in Lakewood.