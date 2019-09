Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 10:49 am |

An adult and a child were injured after a sidewalk shed collapsed outside Beis Medrash Beis Shmuel Tzvi D’Spinka in Williamsburg on Shabbos afternoon, reports WABC News.

Metal support beams crashed onto the sidewalk near the beis medrash on Keap Street.

According to the report, the Department of Buildings issued two building violations: one to the permit holder of the shed, and one to the owner of the building.