Regional Briefs – September 15, 2019

Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 7:16 pm |

NY Daycares to Get New Rules For Handling Food Allergies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Daycare providers in New York state will soon have new guidelines for handling food allergies.

Under a new law signed Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state health officials will craft the new guidelines with input from pediatric experts.

They will include training requirements for daycare workers, as well as tips for minimizing the risks of allergic reactions and what to do when a child experiences one.

Primary and secondary schools already have similar guidelines in place.

The new law is called “Elijah’s Law” after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera, who died after experiencing a reaction to a grilled cheese sandwich he was given at daycare despite having a known allergy to dairy products.

Police: Sword-Wielding Man Arrested at Empire State Building

NEW YORK (AP) – New York police have arrested a man who pulled out a sword on the observation deck of the Empire State Building.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Police declined to release the man’s name and said he was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Firefighters Rescue 4 Stuck On Fire Truck-Themed Ride

NEW YORK (AP) – The firetruck was fake, but the firefighters coming to the rescue were real.

The New York Post reports four people got stuck on a firetruck-themed ride at a Staten Island fair and had to be helped down by real firefighters who responded to the scene.

Everyone came off the ride safely, with no injuries reported.

NYPD Officer Accused Of Home Break-In, Attack, Enters Plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A New York City police officer accused of breaking into a Tennessee home and threatening the black family inside has pleaded no contest.

News outlets report 25-year-old Michael Reynolds entered the plea in Nashville on Thursday to one count of aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault.