Lakewood Briefs

Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 7:45 pm |

Blaze on Prospect Avenue Injures 3

A fire in a housing complex on Prospect Avenue sent three people to the hospital with severe burns.

The blaze broke out after midnight on Friday, September 6, at the High Point apartment building complex. The fire department respond quickly and found multiple units ablaze.

Several families required assistance, and some were left temporarily homeless. As many of those affected were children in Lakewood Public schools, administrators and members of the Board of Education established a fund to assist those in need.

Rep. Kim Votes for Bill to Ban New Offshore Fuel Drilling

Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ) voted to pass a bill which blocks new offshore fuel drilling along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines.

Rep. Kim drew attention to the importance of the legislation for Ocean County residents.

“Our shore communities aren’t just famous for their beaches as a destination for tourists and their economic importance for Ocean County, they’re home to thousands of our neighbors and point of pride for everyone in New Jersey,” said Rep. Kim.

Known as the Coastal Marine Economies Protection Act, the bill has been endorsed by hundreds of local, state, and federal officials; fishing and tourism groups; and nearly 50,000 businesses dependent on safe and healthy shore communities.

“Offshore drilling not only threatens wildlife, but also puts our coastal economy and climate at risk,” said Drew Tompkins, Policy Manager, New Jersey Audubon.

Assemblyman Dancer Introduces Bill to aid “End-of-Life” Planning

Assemblyman Ron Dancer introduced legislation expanding New Jersey’s “will registry” allowing an individual or their attorney to register information regarding the patient’s advance end-of-life directives along with that person’s will.

“When a family member falls ill sometimes difficult decisions have to be made,” said Assemblyman Dancer (R-Ocean). “A registry of advance directives can make emotional times less stressful for families during medical emergencies.”

The bill will also establish a public information campaign concerning the will and advance directive registry to spread awareness of its existence.