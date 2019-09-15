EU Condemns Vandalism at Ramat Gan Offices

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:17 pm |

The European Union condemned as ‘deplorable’ vandalism discovered at its Ramat Gan offices on Sunday.

Graffiti was sprayed on the offices saying, “German money kills Jews.”

“No diplomat was present, as the office was closed on Sunday,” a spokeperson for the EU mission said.

“This incident aiming to intimidate the EU and its personnel is deplorable and should be condemned,” he said. “The EU Delegation is in contact with law enforcement and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the necessary follow up and to ensure that adequate security measures are taken.”

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said Israel is “appalled” by the incident, and is pledged to upholding the security of diplomatic missions.

Police are investigating the attack. “We expect a swift resolution to the investigation, at the end of which, the vandals will be brought to justice,” Katz promised.