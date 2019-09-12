Yahadus HaTorah Plans Massive Rally for Sunday

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:27 pm |

Plans for a massive rally has been announced by Yahadus HaTorah for this Sunday in Yerushalayim, two days before the scheduled elections on Tuesday. Leaders from the Moetzes Gedolei haTorah of Agudas Yisrael and Degel HaTorah are expected to attend as they encourage all to vote for Gimel, the letter for the combined slate of the organizations.

The signs, which were posted in many neighborhoods, publicized that the unity rally is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 5:30 P.M. at the junction of Bar Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi streets in Yerushalayim, and will include tefillos for strengthening the fortification of Yiddishkeit and the protection of the kedushah of Klal Yisrael.