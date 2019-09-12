Regional Briefs – September 12, 2019

Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 8:02 pm |

Ex-Mayor Facing Election Law Charge Enters Pre-Trial Program

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (AP) – The former mayor of a New Jersey town who was accused of violating election law has been accepted into a pre-trial program that could lead to the charge being dismissed.

Authorities have said Francesco Caramagna filled out some voters’ mail-in ballot applications and certifications in the 2017 mayoral race in Elmwood Park. He was charged in April with interfering with the election process, and he resigned the mayor’s post a short time later.

If Caramagna successfully completes the six-month program, the charge against him will be dismissed.

New York Law Extending Gun Waiting Period Takes Effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The waiting period on certain New York gun purchases has been extended from three days to 30 days under a state law.

The measure approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo went into effect Thursday. The Democrat issued a statement saying the change will save lives and called on the federal government to pass universal background checks.

The law applies in cases where a federal background check returns an inconclusive response. Extending the state waiting period will give federal authorities more time for the background checks.