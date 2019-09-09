Winter to Start Off With a Roar, Weathermen Say

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 5:32 am |

People walk in rainy and windy weather on Jaffa Road in Yerushalayim, on April 21. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

While summer still reigns, the slightly cooler temperatures of September bring to mind the upcoming winter – and European models suggest that at least the first half of the winter could be quite wet. Speaking to Yediot Acharonot, Israeli meteorologist Nachum Malik said that October and November could prove to be quite wet.

The model for the Middle East developed by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts has a reputation for accuracy, Malik said, and the model shows that the fall and the first part of winter – beginning in October and especially in November and December – could have significantly more rainfall than is average for the season. “Already in October we can expect heavy rains, especially in the north,” which will spread southward as the weather gets colder. There could even be some significant rainfall in September, he said.

The second part of the season, approximately from mid-January through the end of March, may not match the first half for rainfall and precipitation amounts, the model suggests. “Rainfall may be less than average, and temperatures may be higher than average during that period,” he said.

Statistics for last winter show that rainfall was higher than average in the center and north of the country, but below average in the south. Rainfall in the Yerushalayim area was close to the average, the numbers showed.