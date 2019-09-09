Israel Discovered Secret Iranian Nuclear Site

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm |

In a special address broadcast on Monday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that after Israel uncovered a nuclear archive in Tehran, it then found a previously unknown site for development of nuclear weapons, which Iran destroyed after learning that Israel knew of it.

Netanyahu said that the facility was in a region of Iran called Abadeh, and showed satellite images of the site before Iran destroyed it in July 2019.



“In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said, adding that it was south of the Iranian city of Isfahan.

The revelation comes just a day after the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said that traces of uranium had been discovered at what Netanyahu had called a “secret atomic warehouse” in Tehran. Iran has yet to explain the origins of the uranium, two diplomats who follow the agency’s inspections work closely said.