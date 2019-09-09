Hundreds Participate in Atzeres Tefilah in Boro Park

(BoroPark24.com) -

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:57 pm |

Hundreds of Boro Park residents participated in a special atzeres tefillah that took place Sunday night.

The event, held in the Anshe Sfard shul on 14th Ave and 45th St, brought the tzibbur together in the month of Elul to daven to Hashem for a refuah shleimah for the many Yidden in the need of a yeshuah.

The atzeres was organized by the family and friends of noted askan Chaim Yosef ben Leah, who has helped thousands of Yidden and is in need of a refuah shleimah.

The assembled were addressed by a special guest from Eretz Yisroel, the mekubal Harav Avner Afgin of Rosh Haayin. The Tosher Dayan Harav Binyomin Landau and the Dzikov-Viznitzer Rebbe of Boro Park spoke as well.

The ezras nashim was also open for the women, and the event was broadcast live over the telephone.