Activists: Strikes Hit Iran-Backed Fighters in Eastern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) -

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:05 am |

Destroyed houses following a U.S.-led coalition strike in the eastern Syrian town of Boukamal, on the Iraqi border in 2017. (Aamaq News Agency via AP)

Syrian opposition activists said Monday unknown warplanes have targeted an arms depot belonging to Iranian-backed militias in the eastern Syrian town of Boukamal, near the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes began late Sunday and continued after midnight, killing 18 Iranians and pro-Iranian fighters. They also caused extensive damage to the depot and vehicles.

Two local activist collectives in eastern Syria — the Euphrates Post and the Sound and Pictures — also reported the airstrikes in Boukamal, without giving a death toll.

The Sound and Pictures says the strikes hit an arms depot for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a mostly Iran-backed Shiite militia.

Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has allegedly struck Iran-linked targets as far away as Iraq in recent weeks.