Regional Briefs – September 8, 2019

Sunday, September 8, 2019

New York To Fight Federal Pipeline Decision

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it will fight a federal decision that would allow construction of a 125-mile-long natural gas pipeline.

The agency says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent decision sides with the fossil fuel industry over protecting the environment.

The 30-inch-wide pipeline would stretch from northern Pennsylvania to Schoharie County, west of Albany.

Westchester Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Health officials say mosquitoes in Westchester County have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year.

The county health department said Friday that a batch of mosquitoes carrying the virus was identified in Mamaroneck.

It’s the first positive result from 195 batches of mosquitoes collected in the county and tested by state health officials.

Overall, state health officials have identified 361 positive mosquito batches in New York as of Aug. 30, including 266 in New York City.

Early Bear Hunting Season Opens In Part Of Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Early bear hunting season is open in some southeastern parts of upstate New York.

State environmental officials say early bear season started Saturday and runs through Sept. 22 in southeastern New York. Early black bear seasons will open next weekend in northern New York and run through Oct. 18.

Stalled Subway Train Evacuated In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a stalled subway train inside a tunnel near the High Street-Brooklyn Bridge station in Brooklyn.

Firefighters responded to the call about 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of smoke inside the tunnel.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the Manhattan-bound A train was carrying about 600 passengers when its emergency brakes were activated. All the riders were ferried back to the High Street station in a rescue train. The MTA said no injuries were reported.

Ex-Investment Adviser Sentenced For Stealing At Least $2m

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former broker and investment adviser who stole at least $2 million from his clients is now headed to prison.

Gary Basralian received a 70-month sentence on Friday. He’ll also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison.

The 72-year-old Springfield man had pleaded guilty in August 2018 to wire fraud and investment adviser fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Basralian stole the money over a 10-year period and spent it on personal expenses, including payments on a BMW and tens of thousands of dollars in credit card bills.

Volunteers Canvass Newark In Service Line Replacement Push

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers have been going door-to-door this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, to help sign up thousands of residents to have their corroding lead service lines replaced.

Volunteers began the effort Saturday, passing out free bottled water and beginning to register the estimated 18,000 homes at risk due to old supply lines.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the city is “working aggressively” to solve the water issue by replacing all lead service lines. About 250 people previously attended a meeting at City Hall to get involved with registering residents.