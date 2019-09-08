Official: Jumping From Bridge ‘Could Potentially Be Deadly’

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) -

Brigantine Bridge. (Googlemaps)

Authorities in New Jersey were renewing a strong warning against people jumping from bridges after two people jumped off a 60-foot-high causeway bridge a week ago.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the fire department was called at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 about people jumping from the Brigantine bridge over Absecon Inlet. Witnesses told firefighters that the two made their way to shore, apparently uninjured, and fled when police and fire department sirens were heard.

Fire Capt. Tim Daley says jumping from bridges or other structures is “not only illegal, but could potentially be deadly.” He says the Brigantine bridge stands more than 60 feet above the water, depending on the tide, and strong currents as well as boats and marine vehicles pose additional dangers.