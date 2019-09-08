Israeli Students Attacked by Arabs in Warsaw, Poland

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 10:30 am |

Two Israeli students were attacked over the weekend by Arabs in Warsaw, Poland, due to their nationality.

Yotam Kashpizky, one of the victims, said in an interview with Channel 13, that he was out with another Israeli and they heard screaming and anti-Israel slogans from the street. They went outside and they were approached by a gang of four men, who said they were from Qatar. Upon learning that they were Israelis, the gang pounced on them and began to scream “Free Gaza” and other anti-Israel remarks. They were beaten and had to be hospitalized.

In a social media post, Barak Kashpizky, the brother of Yotam, expressed anger at the Foreign Ministry for failing to help the Israelis in the aftermath of the attack.