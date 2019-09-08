IDF Holds Exercise Simulating War With Hezbollah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:51 pm |

In the wake of last week’s flareup on the Lebanese border with Hezbollah, the IDF announced on Sunday a large-scale exercise simulating war against that terror group and other pro-Iranian forces, The Times of Israel reported.

The drill, known in Hebrew as Even Haroshah, or Keystone, was said to concentrate on the performance of senior officers and their staffs, rather than on fighting tactics and maneuvers by forces on the ground, the army said.

“The goal of the exercise is improving the performance of the [IDF] General Staff and the various headquarters in war,” the IDF said in a statement.

The command units of the army’s air force, navy, ground forces, intelligence, logistics, communications and cyber units were slated to take part in the exercise.