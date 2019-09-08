Governor Cuomo: DOH Will Urge New Yorkers to Avoid Vaping

NEW YORK -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm |

Governor Andrew Cuomo at the NYC Labor Day Parade, Sunday, September 7, 2019. (governorandrewcuomo via flckr)

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced early Sunday that New York State Department of Health will issue guidance on Sunday or Monday to recommend that people should completely avoid using vaping products. This is based on recent CDC recommendation due to reporting of deaths associated with the use of vaping products.

“There is an investigation ongoing,” said the governor, “Nobody knows exactly what it is. There is some suggestion that is linked to Vitamin E, et cetera. Our health guidance is no one should be using vaping products period until we know what it is.”

Dr. Howard Zucker, NYS Health Commissioner, announced that at the direction of Governor Cuomo, he was urging New Yorkers to stop using vape products “while the investigation into the definitive cause of reported vaping-associated illnesses nationwide can be better determined.”

Commissioner Zucker added that The Wadsworth Center, New York State’s public health laboratory, is testing both THC and nicotine-containing vape products from people experiencing serious lung-related illnesses.

Although there have been no adverse events related to vaping among certified patients in the medical THC program, nevertheless rigorous testing will continue on all vape products authorized in the state’s highly regulated Medical THC Program. Out of an abundance of caution, patients in the program were advised to consult with their health care providers for alternatives to vaping products while the investigation continues.