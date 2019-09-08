Gaza Rocket Launch Against Israel Falls Short

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:23 pm |

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel fell short and landed inside the Hamas-run enclave on Sunday night, the IDF said.

The rocket activated air raid sirens in open fields of the Eshkol region of southern Israel, but not inside communities. Residents of the area also received alerts on their phones.

The failed attack came as an Egyptian military intelligence delegation was in Gaza on Sunday in another try to calm tensions between Israel and terror groups in Gaza.

The incident followed one on Motzei Shabbos in which Israeli warplanes struck three Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian terrorists launching a bomb-carrying drone over the border some hours before, the Israeli military said.

The targets, in northern and central Gaza, included an equipment depot for naval warfare, and two “military centers” for Hamas’s aerial system, the IDF said.