Gas Prices Continue to Decline

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:59 pm |

Prices at the pump continue to decline with the unofficial end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average gas price Friday was $2.57 a gallon, down a penny from the previous week and well below the average of $2.85 at this time last year.

Although demand for gasoline remains high, analysts expect prices to keep dropping in the coming weeks and months with the switchover to less expensive winter-blend gasoline. Summer-blend gasoline has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.