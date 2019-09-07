IDF Retaliates After Gaza Terrorists Fire Five Rockets, Drone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm |

Kassam rocket. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Residents of southern Israel passed a tense Shabbos as Gaza Arab terrorists fired five rockets at communities near the border fence, including Sderot. Besides the rockets, Gaza terrorists attempted four separate times to breach the border fence – and dispatched an armed drone that dropped a bomb on an IDF jeep, destroying it.

The rockets were fired Friday night, after two rioters were killed during particularly violent riots at the Gaza border fence. The rioters threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli soldiers, and soldiers responded with anti-riot measures. In a statement, the army said that soldiers faced off against 6,200 rioters. “The riots had a very violent character that included throwing many firebombs, hand grenades and Molotov cocktails at the fence and at soldiers. There was damage done to the border fence, as well as attempts by terrorists to cross the fence. Soldiers were able to drive back the terrorists,” the statement said.

Hamas responded by saying that Israel would “bear full responsibility” for the deaths of the terrorists. At around midnight, five rockets were fired at several southern communities, including Sderot, and one caused a brush fire. Two people were hospitalized and treated for shock. On Shabbos, there were numerous attempts by terrorists to breach the border fence, and later in the afternoon, Gaza terrorists sent a drone over the border fence. The drone dropped a bomb, damaging an army jeep.

The IDF responded by hitting numerous Hamas targets, including the site from where the drone was launched. In a statement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Motzoei Shabbos that “Hamas is responsible for all the violence in Gaza. Any attempts to harm our citizens or soldiers will elicit a strong response.”