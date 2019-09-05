Iran Releases Seven Members of Held Tanker Crew

DUBAI (AP) -

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5:52 am |

The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at Bandar Abbas port. (ISNA/WANA Handout via Reuters)

The owner of the Stena Impero said Thursday that Iran has released seven crew members from the detained British-flagged oil tanker and the mariners have flown out of Iran.

That’s according to a statement on Thursday quoting Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials, nor any acknowledgement in state-run media.

Iran seized the tanker on July, saying it violated Iranian laws, after authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker said to be carrying fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions on oil sales to the government in Damascus. The Iranian vessel was released in August.

The remaining 16 crew members are to stay onboard the vessel.