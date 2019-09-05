Iran to Announce New Nuclear Steps on Saturday

DUBAI (AP) -

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:32 am |

This file photo, shows a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Mehdi Marizad/Fars News Agency via AP, File)

Iran’s atomic energy agency is to make an announcement on Saturday about its next step away from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, a move that President Hassan Rouhani has described as highly significant.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency and other Iranian media reported on Thursday that the agency will hold a press conference to reveal further details.

Rouhani on Wednesday reiterated Iran’s threat to take additional steps that go against the landmark nuclear accord and accelerate nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide a solution, calling it Iran’s third, “most important step” away from the deal.

Rouhani indicated that after Friday’s deadline expires and Iran takes the next step, another two-month deadline to Europe will follow with the aim to resume talks with European leaders on reviving the deal.

The deal has steadily unraveled after President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from the accord last year.