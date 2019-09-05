Anonymous Florida Man Donates More Than 100 Generators for Bahamas Relief

(Orlando Sentinel/TNS) -

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4:56 pm |

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater has forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas on September 2, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard/Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/TNS)

A Florida man who wished to remain anonymous bought more than 100 generators and other supplies and arranged to have them delivered to the Bahamas to help relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian, according to a post on social media.

Alec Sprague of Jacksonville posted to his social media account that he met the man who did not want to be identified, but was pictured with face turned away, at a Costco.

“Was just in Cosco off Collins getting a generator (at $450 each) and this guy right here is purchasing over 100 generators and food to send to the Bahamas!” reads the post. “All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!”

Followup posts show that the goods were delivered by boat into the hands of Errol Thurston, who lives in Marsh Harbour, where Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Sunday with 185 mph winds as a Category 5 hurricane.

Thurston posted images of the generators being unloaded on the island that suffered catastrophic destruction, with the post saying “Hold firm #abacostrong #grandbahamastrong.”