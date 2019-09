YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the Teveria municipality building. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Teveria city council on Tuesday evening once again rejected the budget proposal submitted by Mayor Ron Kobi for the sixth time since he began his reign as mayor.

Several weeks ago, the mayor received yet another extension to try to pass the budget from the Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, and still Kobi didn’t manage to pass it.

The next stage is that the ongoing saga will return to the High Court.