Regional Briefs – September 4, 2019

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:20 pm |

SUV Driver Charged in Crash That Killed Brooklyn Bicyclist

NEW YORK (AP) – A Brooklyn driver faces manslaughter charges after authorities say he deliberately crashed into a fleeing bicyclist allegedly caught breaking into the driver’s vehicle moments earlier.

The Daily News reports that 41-year-old Korey Johnson was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with the Monday morning crash in Bushwick that killed 47-year-old Donald Roberts.

New York Inmates Sue Over Prison Crackdown on Painkillers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A group of New York inmates is suing the state prison system, saying its efforts to crack down on prescription drug abuse have gone too far.

Eighteen prisoners said in a suit filed Monday that they are living with chronic pain because it has become too hard to get approval for some medications.