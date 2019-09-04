PM in Historic Visit to Chevron, Me’aras Hamachpelah Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:55 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, and other top officials are set to take a historic visit to Chevron and Me’aras Hamachpeilah later Wednesday. It will be the first time that a sitting Prime Minister will have visited the site. The occasion for the visit is commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the 1929 riots, in which 69 Jews were murdered in Chevron, Hy”d, essentially bringing to an end the existence of a Jewish community that had been in place for thousands of years.

The Chevron riot was part of a general day of action against Jews. Communities in many places, including Yerushalayim, Motza, Tel Aviv, Be’er Tuvia, Hulda, Haifa, Tzfas, Shechem, and other locations were targeted as well during a week of rioting in the last week of August in 1929, 133 Jews were murdered, and nearly 250 were injured.

Jewish community leaders in Chevron expect several major announcements during the visit, including declarations that new construction will take place, and that Jews will be allowed to move into buildings owned by Jews in the old Chevron Marketplace that were abandoned in the wake of the riots. In addition, Netanyahu is expected to officially announce a plan that will enable disabled people to enter Me’aras Hamachpeilah, including construction of an elevator.

The Arab Waqf that claims responsibility over Me’aras Hamachpeilah said Wednesday that if Netanyahu comes to the site, it would lead to “an unprecedented increase in tension and cause great harm to the feelings of Muslims which will drag the region into a religious war. The visit reminds us of the visit of Ariel Sharon to Har HaBayis in 2000, which triggered the second intifada.” The Waqf called on Arabs to “defend the mosque” and do everything possible to prevent Israelis from taking over the site and banning Muslims.