YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:15 pm |

Belzer Rebbe shlita leaving the meeting of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah.

The Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisrael of Eretz Yisrael met Tuesday in Yerushalayim. In the aftermath of the meeting, it was announced that a joint meeting between the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisrael and Degel Hatorah is planned in the streets of Yerushalayim for the Sunday before the elections.