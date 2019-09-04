Mayor de Blasio Hints He May Drop Out of Presidential Race

NEW YORK -

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City, who in the past has said he would continue his campaign for president even if he would not qualify for the Democratic Party primary debates, has now apparently changed his position according to reports on WNBC, hinting that if he does not qualify for the October debates he would re-evaluate his run for president.

De Blasio did not qualify for the September debates and is polling at around 1% in national polls as he tries to gain traction for his presidential run. In order to qualify, a candidate must receive 2% or more support in at least four national polls or polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. The deadline to qualify for the October debates is October 1.