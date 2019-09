Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:15 am |

(Y.M. Eisenbach)

The levayah of Harav Naftali Zvi Shmerler zt”l, the Rov of Machzikei Hadas in Zurich, took place Tuesday morning in the Beis Medrash of Machzikei Hadas. A large crowd came to give kavod acharon to their esteemed Rov before the aron was taken to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.