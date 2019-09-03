Sydney: Elderly Jewish Man Dies After Fire Engulfs His House

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 3:52 am |

Mordechai Ben Nachum, z”l, 91, tragically passed away after a fire ripped through his house in Sydney, Australia.

Emergency services were called to Dover Heights, in the city’s eastern suburbs, on Tuesday morning following reports the house was well alight.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the upper level of the house sustained extensive damage, NSW Police said in a statement.

The elderly man was rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital in serious condition, where he passed away a short time later.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.