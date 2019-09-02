Soldier Injured in Beit Lechem Rioting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 4:16 am |

One of the weapons caught in the overnight raids in Kalkilya. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday faced off against rioters in Beit Lechem. Arabs threw rocks, bricks, and firebombs at soldiers who had entered one of the neighborhoods of the town to carry out a mission. One Israeli soldier was injured lightly in the riot. He was treated on site and then taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim for further treatment.

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday discovered and dismantled a weapons cache that was stored in a house in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Kalkilya. Several weapons and associated materials, including a handgun and ammunition, were removed. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 22 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.