Community
Shiurim in Khal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens on Legal Holiday
Monday, September 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm |
ב' אלול תשע"ט
(L-R) Rav Aharon Walkin(delivering the shiur on Monday on the sugya of Dinah D’Malchusa Dinah), and R’ Aaron Cyperstein. (R’ Aaron Cyperstein)
(L-R) Rav Yehuda Shmidman (delivering the shiur on the topic of Yehoreg V’al Ya’avor) , R’ Aaron Cyperstein, co-President of K’Hal Adas Yereim. (R’ Aaron Cyperstein)
