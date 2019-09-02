Regional Briefs – September 2, 2019

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 6:50 pm |

Hate Crimes Investigators Probe Graffiti At NYC Beach Club

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say anti-Semitic and racist graffiti has been scrawled in a beach club in New York City, and authorities are investigating the episode as a hate crime.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “vile” and asked state police hate crimes investigators Monday to help determine who left the graffiti at the Silver Gull, a private club on federal seashore in Queens.

The New York Times reports the graffiti was found Friday in a playground. According to the newspaper, the writing included anti-black slurs, a swastika and the words “gas chamber,” among other messages.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Firrito told the Times the graffiti was being investigated as a bias crime.

Police: Long Island Man Killed In Crash That Injured Officer

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Long Island man was killed in crash that also injured a Suffolk County police officer.

Ever Menjivar, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead Sunday at the scene of the crash in Bay Shore.

Police said Menjivar was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Fifth Avenue about 6:10 a.m. when he veered into the northbound lanes and struck a police vehicle.

The police officer was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Teen Swimmer Missing Off New Jersey Beach

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Rescue crews have been searching for a 15-year-old youth who went missing while swimming at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities say lifeguards and police responded to a report of two juvenile swimmers in distress at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday off Spring Lake beach in Monmouth County.

Police say a bystander and lifeguards rescued a young girl, but 15-year-old Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing could not be found.

Authorities closed the beach as dozens of emergency responders searched for the missing teenager.

Police: Man Found On Front Lawn Was Apparent Hit-Run Victim

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Police say a man who died after being found unconscious on the front lawn of a New Jersey home appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the Brick Township home at 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that the man had been walking east on the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.