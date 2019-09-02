Official Warns Iran Can Take ‘Strong Step’ Away From Deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -

From left to right, spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, attend a press briefing in Tehran, July 7. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Iran’s government spokesman is warning that Tehran will “take a strong step” away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe doesn’t offer the country new terms by a deadline this week.

Ali Rabiei made the comments on Monday to journalists in Tehran.

Iran previously set a Friday deadline for Europe to help Tehran sell its oil on the global market despite U.S. sanctions.

Already, Iran has gone over the stockpile and enrichment limitations placed on it by the 2015 deal. However, Tehran says those steps are quickly reversible.

Rabiei’s comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow and his deputy will travel to Paris with a team of economists for last-minute diplomacy before the deadline.