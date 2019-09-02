Nasrallah Boasts About “Successful” Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 4:17 pm |

Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah persisted in boasting that his terror group’s Sunday attack on Israel was a success, though he dropped the claim that their missiles caused IDF casualties, in a broadcast speech on Monday night.

Instead, he stressed the fact that the IDF had evacuated positions near the border in anticipation of a Hezbollah operation.

“Despite all the preparations and fake targets the enemy scattered along the border, we waited for our target and when it came, we hit it, without any doubt. The entire border was evacuated, you couldn’t see a single soldier on the border, nor any of the tractors we saw for a time. Second, they evacuated all their forward command posts. They emptied entire bases, like Avivim, a complete evacuation.”

Meanwhile, an IDF source was quoted by Channel 12 on Monday night saying Israel was prepared for a massive retaliation against Hezbollah’s precision missile system in Lebanon, if events had taken a more serious turn.

“The fact that [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah missed and didn’t kill any Israelis saved Hezbollah from the destruction of its precision missile program,” the source said. “The planes were already in the air.”